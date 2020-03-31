Mysuru City Corporation to distribute Ration Packets to poor

March 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will take measures to distribute Ration Packets for the poor during the lockdown period. Realising that the poor and the needy, BPL and Antyodaya Card holders have no access to Fair Price Shops, the MCC will start the initiative to supply Ration Packets to them so that the essentials will last for at least a week.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that the Ration Packets will comprise rice, dal and oil along with other essentials and will be distributed to the needy within the MCC limits. He has appealed to volunteers and donors to join hands with the MCC to distribute essentials.

Instead of distributing cooked items, volunteers and donors can distribute rations that can last for at least a week, the Commissioner appealed in a Facebook live programme hosted by the Department of Information and Publicity.

Elaborating on the other measures taken by the Civic Body to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Gurudatta Hegde said that the MCC is carrying out the task of spraying disinfectants in all the Wards stage by stage. Special emphasis is being given to the homes and areas where home quarantined people live.

Sodium Hypochlorite is being used as the disinfectant and each Ward has one spraying machine and activity will be carried out on all 9 Zones of the MCC. Also, as per the request by the residents, fumigation is being carried out in many Wards and though this is not related to Coronavirus, fumigation prevents diseases like dengue and malaria, he added.