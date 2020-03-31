How does Mysuru look during a lockdown? Take a look

March 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While circles, squares and other rangoli and geometrical designs are drawn outside shops, supermarkets, open markets, pharmacies and such other places with public presence to maintain social distancing in India’s fight against the Coronavirus, the prominent landmarks, hotels, monuments, Statue Circles and Streets wore a deserted look on the sixth day of the 21-day lockdown yesterday

This novel idea is proving a healthy option for people who come out of their homes to purchase groceries, medicines, vegetables, fruits, meat and other essentials.

With no public transport like trains, buses, taxis and autos, the Railway Stations, bus stands, taxi and auto stands too looked deserted with only security personnel and cops guarding the areas. Even the one and only flyover in Hinkal was off limits to public as check-posts are set up on Hunsur road and other borders of the district to prevent unnecessary movement of people and traffic.

Though 75 to 80 percent people are in self-isolation, preferring online services and home deliveries, the remaining 25 percent people are posing a challenge to cops and district authorities in containing the spread of the virus that has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

While some are venturing out with protective masks and maintaining social distancing, others don’t seem to be bothered about the advisories. This attitude of a fraction of Mysureans has become a headache for the authorities. Many of them were seen getting into wordy duel with the authorities.

Also the rise in the number of positive cases in the district is a matter of concern. Hence many concerned and knowledgeable citizens feel that limitations in supply of fuel at petrol bunks is the only other option to control present 20 percent vehicular traffic in Mysuru.

As of today no one can predict if the cases will increase or decrease in India but there is some hope if people stay within Modi’s Lakshman Rekha and break the Coronavirus chain spreading like wildfire in Italy, Spain and other countries.

Take a look at some of the deserted places in Mysuru captured by SOM photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav:

A lone lady at the empty city bus stand.

A long view of Ring Road near APMC yard.

A vegetable vendor seen sleeping at Devaraja Market this noon without any customers.

Deserted look of otherwise busy Nanjangud Road near Gun House.

Scenes at Devaraja Market today without the usual buzz of a Shandy.

The most happening place near Palace North Gate calm without any flagging off ceremonies.

Two cops guarding the barricaded Archgate behind Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

With no vehicular traffic, a stray cow loitering freely at KR Circle.