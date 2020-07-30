Out of State returnees cannot be forced to stay in hotels: DC

July 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has dropped the policy of hotel quarantine for returnees from other States. Instead, the returnees are being asked to be in home quarantine for two weeks.

“Earlier, there was a system of mandatory hotel quarantine to all those who return from other States. We have dropped the policy since two weeks and all the returnees are being kept under two-week home quarantine,” Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said.

He was responding to a query from Star of Mysore that some passengers who are arriving at Mysore Airport are being told to opt for mandatory hotel quarantine and some select hotels have been roped in for the purpose. Some readers told SOM that passengers arriving from other States are being directed to stay in particular hotels for three days and a section of hotels are offering this facility for minimum room charges of Rs. 2,500 per day.

The hotel stay was advised to all passengers despite them producing the ‘already completed quarantine’ certificates. Following complaints, the Deputy Commissioner was informed about this. “Hotel quarantine no longer exists in Mysuru. No one can force any passenger to stay in a hotel and will initiate suitable action against people who force hotel stay. As of now there is no such rule as hotel quarantine. If the pressure on the Administration increases, such issues will be looked into later,” he said.

No elections, meetings

On elections to various organisations and co-operative bodies, the DC said that the State Government has not permitted the conduct of elections and election-related meetings and activities. “It has come to the notice of the District Administration that some co-operative bodies and organisations are conducting election activities. Each case will be examined and if violations are found, action will be taken,” he added.

Testing at taluks

On the testing front, the DC said that each taluk has been given 1,000 Rapid Antigen Test Kits to scale up the testing process. “Still, only 25 to 30 tests are being conducted daily. Taluk Health Officers have been asked to speed up testing process and they have been asked to conduct tests at all Primary Health Centres. Testing in city areas is being carried out with the kits and also with the help of laboratories,” he added.

A COVID Care Centre will be established at Andalus School in Narasimharaja Constituency in association with District Health Department while the existing care facility at Bibi Ayesha Milli Hospital is functioning well. “There are less than 400 COVID-positive patients at Karnataka State Open University Academic Centre at Mandakalli near Mysore Airport. Here we can accommodate 600 patients. There will not be shortage of beds as we have brought in the home isolation concept. Also, private hospitals are admitting COVID patients and over 200 infected people are being treated at various private hospitals,” Abhiram Sankar added.