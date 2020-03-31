Mysuru APMC brokers distribute vegetables for free at Janatanagar

March 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Not for commission but out of compassion…

As we all know commission is the term synonym with brokers. But APMC brokers in city have spoken out the language of compassion, loud and clear.

The APMC Brokers Association distributed vegetables free of cost on some roads in Janatanagar yesterday that were hit by the lockdown. The APMC market brokers, who brought three autos filled with pumpkin, tomatoes, black-eyed peas, cabbage and other vegetables, distributed to every house door to door.

Residents have appreciated the work of the APMC Brokers Association. Though the vegetable distributers appealed to maintain social distance, a few people, who are still not serious about the COVID-19 pandemic, rushed near the autos in groups to collect vegetables.

Silk farmers in distress

Silk farmers are in distress as there is no market for them to market their produce.

As there is no place to sell the silk cocoons due to lockdown, farmers are going through a rough patch.

Though officers concerned were urged to find an alternative, no such measures are being taken and instead they have suggested the farmers to keep the cocoons dry under the sun.

Farmers, however, said, “if we follow the officers suggestion, we will be losing half of the produce”. They are demanding for an alternative at the earliest.

