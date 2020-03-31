Holidays for teachers extended till Apr. 11

March 31, 2020

Summer holidays from Apr. 12

Mysore/Mysuru: Holidays for all school teachers which was announced till Mar. 31 to prevent the spread of Coronavirus has been extended up to Apr. 11 and summer holidays will commence from Apr. 12.

The teaching and non-teaching staff have been instructed to provide their mobile phone numbers and their home address to their respective school heads and the school heads should compulsorily collect the details of the teachers and provide the same to the concerned BEOs.

Teachers should make sure that their mobile phones are reachable so that they could be contacted when needed and are urged not to leave their respective headquarters during holidays. If need arises they would be contacted and the teachers should report to work, which is mandatory, according to a press release from the Commissioner, department of Public Instruction.

KSOU extends holidays

In view of the 21-day lockdown, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has extended the holidays for its teaching and non-teaching staff from Mar. 31 to Apr. 14, according to a press release from KSOU Registrar.

Government and aided private colleges

Holidays for teaching, non-teaching staff and students of Government and aided private colleges has been extended till Apr. 14 in view of the lockdown, according to a press release from the Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education.

