Seven markets at various places in Mysuru from today

March 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to prevent rush at vegetable market at Dasara Exhibition Grounds and also to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to decentralise the vegetable market to seven different locations in city and appoint officials in-charge of them. The markets will function from 6 pm today.

The new markets, in-charge officials and the number of vegetable carts of farmers at each market is as follows.

1. Ahara Mela Grounds (MCC Zone 1 Office limits), next to Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel- In-charge officials: Ravish (Population Census Division), Jayaram (Ashraya Division), Manjunath (Ashraya Division) and Rohit (Additional Commissioner Division) – No. of carts: 50.

2. Dasara Exhibition Grounds (MCC Zone 1 Office limits)- In-charge officials: N. Srinivas (Zone 2 Office), Chandrashekar (Zone 3 Office), Siddaraju (Poverty Eradication Division) and Vinay (Population Census Division)- No. of carts: 80.

3. Near BEML Last Bus Stop in Srirampura (MCC Zone 2 Office limits) – In-Charge officials: Jayaram (Election Division), Lakshminarayana of MCC Zone 1 Office, Adarsh Kumar (Poverty Eradication Division) and Shivananju (Election Division) – No. of carts: 60.

4. Devanur 1st Stage near Nimra Masjid (MCC Zone 8 limits) – G. Mohan (Mob: 94483-22805) and Rajashekar (Mob: 98809-29640)- No. of carts: 60.

5. Chamundi Vihar Stadium Grounds (MCC Zone 9 limits) – In-charge officials: S. Ravi (Superintending Engineer Office), Umesh (Superintending Engineer Office), Satish (Election Division) and Philomenaraj (Health Division) – No. of carts: 40.

6. Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Sunday Market (MCC Zone 3 limits) – In-charge officials: H.P. Shivanna (Mob: 98456-25518), Sathyanarayana Joshi (Mob: 94829-20863), Puttanagaraju (Mob: 98869-75792) and Nagaraju (Mob: 94486-73434) – No. of carts: 60.

7. Bannimantap Grounds on Bengaluru Road (MCC Zone 3 limits) – In-charge officials: G. Mohan (Mob: 94483-22805), Mani (Mob; 91412-05438) and Vijaykumar (Mob: 78925-66243) – No. of carts: 70.

Officers have been instructed to mark boxes measuring 12’x15′ with colour, provide places to conduct business for traders, parking facility at all markets, see that no problems arises, provide power supply to all seven markets, deploy Pourakarmikas to maintain cleanliness, provide drinking water facility on daily basis, mobile toilets, see that social distancing is maintained and also to see that traders and public wear masks.

Searching