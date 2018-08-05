Provide water connections abandoned by JUSCO: MLA

Mysuru: MLA S.A. Ramdas has asked the officers from the MCC to complete the water connection works abandoned in the past and asphalt the roads that have been dug up to provide water connections within 15 days at Ward Number 55, Krishnaraja Assembly segment.

Inspecting the areas, the MLA directed the officers to complete the water connection projects that have been abandoned by Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Company, (JUSCO) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

It may be recalled here that JUSCO had bagged a Rs. 152-crore six-year performance-based water management contract for Mysuru. It was billed as one of the country’s largest water supply projects in the public-private partnership model. JUSCO had entered into a tripartite agreement with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB).

However, the JUSCO project to supply water 24×7 across the city reached only a fraction of the city and later, the MCC cancelled the contract.

Asking the MCC officers to take up the pending JUSCO water works, the MLA directed the officers to provide water connections to every house in the locality. He asked them to have regular timings to supply water to houses as a lot of residents are inconvenienced due to irregular timings of supplying water.

On the problems of water-logging on the roads, the MLA asked the officers to clean up and desilt clogged drains and wherever necessary build ‘L’ ‘U’ shaped drains so that they can easily carry rainwater. Frowning on the lack of maintenance of waste dumps where waste is scattered all over with stray cows and dogs dominating the place, Ramdas asked the officers to clear the dumps immediately.

On the residents’ suggestion to widen the Chamundipuram-Vidyaranyapuram Main Road, he said that he will discuss the issue with the officers concerned.