Dr. Bhyrappa calls on Yogi Adityanath
News

Dr. Bhyrappa calls on Yogi Adityanath

January 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow yesterday. He was accompanied by former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Chairman Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta. 

Dr. Bhyrappa and Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta, also from Mysuru, were in Lucknow to attend a seminar and they sought an appointment with Yogi Adityanath. Reports said it was a courtesy call where Dr. Bhyrappa and the UP CM exchanged pleasantries and discussed certain issues.

According to their itinerary, Dr. Bhyrappa and Prof. Pradhan Gurudatta are in Ayodhya for the consecration of Sri Ram Temple on Jan. 22.

Searching