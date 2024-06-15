Two-day Jackfruit Festival begins

June 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Jackfruit Festival organised by Sahaja Samruddha in collaboration with Rotary Club of Mysore West and Rebuild India Fund, began at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the festival by lighting the lamp, farmer leader Kurubur Shantakumar said jackfruit, the 4th largest growing fruit in India, has good medicinal and nutraceutical properties, besides having almost every vitamin and mineral inherent in it.

“But unfortunately, jackfruit is still an underutilised and neglected fruit. It is high time for popularising it as a reliable commercial crop especially in drought-prone areas”, he said adding that this 2-day festival, which reaffirms these aspects, would be of significance to both producers and consumers.

Rotary Mysore West President Rtn. S.K. Sudheendra, Secretary Rtn. M.L. Nagesh, Sahaja Samruddha Director G. Krishnaprasad and others were present.

Over 30 varieties of jackfruit and seedlings like Rudrakshi Halasu, Siddu Kempu Halasu, Byrasandra, Sarva Ruthu, Shankara, Varada Sree, Tubagere Halasu, Thai red, Vietnam Super early, Gumless jack, Nagachandra, Lalbagh Madura, Toovinakere, Kaggundi, Singapore variety, Hebbalasu, Mangala Kempa, Chandra etc., are on display and sale.

The event features popular value-added products like Jack Ice cream, Jams, squashes, Papads, Halwa, Kabab, Holige, Jafi (roasted jack bean powder), Millets, Pulses, organic seeds, Desi Rice, Cold pressed Oil etc.

The festival also features several competitions such as jackfruit lifting today; Jackfruit drawing competition for children at 10.30 am tomorrow, followed by jackfruit food competition at 12.30 pm and jackfruit eating competition at 3 pm.

The festival will be open from 10 am to 8 pm today and tomorrow.