South India’s biggest Ravan Dahan at iskcon

October 10, 2019

Mysuru: More than 15,000 devotees participated in South India’s biggest Ravan Dahan organised by ISKCON, Jayanagar, as part of its 10th Annual Dasara festival celebrations commemorating the pastime of the victory of Lord Rama over the evil King Ravana on Tuesday, 8th October.

Presiding the ceremony, Stoka Krishna Swami, GBC Member and Vice-President of ISKCON Bangalore, said that “There is always a war within our own heart, between good and evil. The destruction of Ravana by Lord Rama represents the destruction of evil within oneself and in the society at large. By adopting the process of chanting of the Holy name of the Lord one can destroy the evil within in the form of lust, anger, greed, and pride.”

Artistes from Sahrdaya Foundation, Chennai, performed “Arpanam” — a Bharathanatyam dance depicting the significant pastimes of Lord Ramachandra under the able direction of Sheejith Krishna, an alumnus of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai. Followed by this was the eye-captivating vista of Their Lordships Sri Krishna and Balarama adorned as Sri Rama and Lakshmana going on a joyous ride on the “Gaja Vahana” while the devotees enjoyed pulling the chariot singing Hare Krishna Mantra.

The burning of 60 ft. high effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana and Meghanad marking the victory of Lord Rama over Rakshasa Ravana and also to indicate the victory of truth over evil was a spectacular excitement for the devotees.

The crowd gathered in thousands displayed loud exultations as the effigies burnt down to the sound of firecrackers.

Former MLC G. Madhusudan and Jai Chaitanya Dasa, President of ISKCON Mysore participated in the celebrations.

