Dasara elephants set to return to forest camps

October 10, 2019

Arjuna’s weight increases by 240 kg, Abhimanyu by 275 kg

Mysuru: Dasara elephants, which had come from various Elephant Camps to participate in Jumboo Savari and housed in Mysore Palace premises are set to leave for their respective forest camps today.

Out of 13 elephants, which took part in Dasara festivities, three elephants – Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy and Jayaprakash, left for Bandipur yesterday to take part in the tiger operation and the remaining 10 elephants including Howdah carrying elephant Arjuna will leave for their camps.

Earlier this morning, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) T. Heeralal, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) J. Alexander and others performed puja to all the 10 elephants and an honorarium of Rs. 10,000 each was given to the mahouts and kavadis from the Palace Board. At 9.30 am in Abijin Lagna, priest S.V. Prahallad Rao led the puja rituals and offered fruits to the elephants.

DCF Alexander said that the elephants were brought from various camps to city 40 days before Jumboo Savari and were put on special diet and training.

He further said that the elephants have shown their best behaviour and have not damaged any properties nor have they injured anyone. We are sending them back to their respective camps today he said and added that they would now relax amidst natural surroundings in their camps.

Eshwara, Lakshmi refuse to board trucks

Eshwara and Lakshmi, who participated in Dasara for the first time, were reluctant to board the trucks at Palace premises this morning.

However, later Eshwara obliged after being coaxed by his mahout. Lakshmi remained in the Palace when we went to the press.

Arjuna in musth

Howdah elephant Arjuna is in musth and to bring him under control, he was allowed to mate with Durgaparameshwari. All the nine elephants were set to board the trucks and leave for their respective camps.

Weight checked on Monday

The weight of the first batch of five Dasara elephants was checked on Monday. Arjuna, who weighed 5,800 kg on arrival, weighed 6,040 kg, an increase in 240 kg. Abhimanyu, who weighed 5,145 kg has increased his weight by 275 kg, Eshwara who was 3,995 kg now weighs 4,270 kg, an increase of 275 kg, Vijaya, who weighed 2,825 kg now weighs 2,970, an increase in 145 kg, Dhananjaya, who weighed 4,460 kg on arrival has increased his weight by 250 kg and is now weighing 4,710 kg.

Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj said that elephants were put on special nutritional diet. In a short span of time the elephants have gained weight between 250 and 275 kg, which is a good development, he added.

