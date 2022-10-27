Construction of Theme Park at KIA: Soil collection vehicles to be flagged off in city tomorrow
October 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In the backdrop of the 108 ft. tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda being unveiled at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov. 11, holy soil collection for construction of a park near KIA is being held across the nation and Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO Dr. B.R. Poornima has instructed officials to make necessary preparations for the same in the district.

Addressing a meeting in this regard at the ZP auditorium on Tuesday, the ZP CEO said that State and District-level Committees have been formed and soil will be collected from all ZPs in the district from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7.

She further said that District Minister S.T. Somashekar will flag off the soil collection vehicles at 9 am atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 28.

While the first vehicle will move on Mysuru, T. Narasipur and Nanjangud routes, the second vehicle will move on Hunsur, H.D. Kote and Saragur routes and the third vehicle will pass on K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna routes and collect soil.

ADC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, ZP Deputy Secretary Prem Kumar, Krishnarajam and Tahsildars of all taluks in the district were present.

