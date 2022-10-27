Seeking FRP for sugarcane, farmers block Nanjangud Road, stage protest

October 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Criticising the delay in fixing Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane by the State Government, sugarcane growers, under the banners of State Sugarcane Growers’ Association and Federation of Farmers Organisation, staged a protest on Nanjangud Road by blocking the road this morning.

Their other demands included the entire process of sugarcane planting agreement, permission of harvesting sugarcane on the basis of seniority, weight of sugarcane, payment of sugarcane, yield of sugar be computerised, facilitate the registration of farmers though a Mobile App and harvesting and transportation cost be borne by sugar factories.

As the protesting farmers were cooking on the roadside, traffic from Nanjangud side was disrupted and vehicular traffic was diverted.

State Sugarcane Growers’ Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar, Association office-bearers Attahalli Devaraj, Kiragur Shankar and others took part in the protest.