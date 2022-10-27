Health Minister lashes out at ex-CM Siddharamaiah

October 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashing out at Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for making remarks against him in singular, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that there is nothing special in Siddharamaiah calling his opponents and adversaries in singular language.

Speaking to presspersons ahead of taking part in Health Department’s review meeting at Abdul Nazir Sab auditorium in ZP Office premises here this morning, Dr. Sudhakar said though the Opposition Leader has learnt everything in politics, it seems that he has not learned the art of using parliamentary language while attacking his opponents.

No Omicron variant

Referring to the tracing of a new Omicron variant in Maharashtra, Dr. Sudhakar said that there is no such case in Karnataka. But still the districts bordering Maharashtra have been sounded an alert and guidelines have been issued on preventing the virus from entering the State.

Maintaining that there is no need for making use of masks compulsory as of now, he said that the Department has appealed every citizen of the State to get the third dose of COVID vaccine in the interests of their own health and safety.

None leaving BJP

Replying to a question on whether any BJP leader is moving to Congress ahead of Assembly polls, Dr. Sudhakar said as far as his knowledge is concerned, no one is leaving BJP. “Even BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath, who is speaking against the party of late, will not go to Congress as he is elected from the BJP,” he noted.

Political Yatras

Referring to the ongoing political yatras in the State, the Minister said that with the Assembly elections just a few months away, it is but natural for the parties to take out Yatras and there is nothing special about them.

Maintaining that people are wise enough to judge political parties and leaders, he said that the electorate will teach a fitting lesson to those who are spreading lies and making false charges.

“KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah are always at loggerheads, working against each other. The two are walking in opposite directions,” he quipped while referring to the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.