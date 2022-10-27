Mysore Palace Board takes up reconstruction of collapsed fort wall

October 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board has taken up the reconstruction works of the portion of the Mysore Palace fort wall, which had collapsed.

The fort wall measuring 20 mts wide and 7 ft. tall, towards the left side of Kote Maramma Temple and near to the Varaha Gate of the Palace had collapsed on Oct. 18 early morning due to continuous rains in city.

The Palace Board, to prevent the fort wall from collapsing further and to prevent public from venturing close to the collapsed portion of the fort wall, had covered the collapsed spot on Oct. 18 morning itself.

The works, guided by experts, were taken up on Oct. 25 and today the works have gained momentum with workers clearing the debris. Earth excavating machines are being used to dig a trench to lay foundation stones for the fort wall and tractors are being used to transport the debris.

The fort wall will be constructed keeping the heritage looks in mind and materials which were used to construct the fort wall earlier such as stones and Surki Gaare (a type of plastering) are being used. The reconstruction works are expected to be completed within 90 days.

A tender to repair a total length of 50 mts, including the collapsed portion of the fort wall, which was in a dilapidated condition was called one-and-a-half months ago at a cost of Rs. 39 lakh, but the works could not be taken due to Dasara festivities and later due to continuous rains.

As the dilapidated length of the fort wall was very near to cannon firing exercise venue, the Forest Department was urged to shift the cannon firing drill which was being held at the parking lot near Varaha Gate of the Palace. Following the request, the venue was shifted to the Dasara Exhibition parking lot on M.G. Road.

But due to continuous heavy downpour for over 20 days, the fort wall which had already become weak collapsed.