Infosys and BVB to present 7-Day Cultural Bonanza in city from Nov. 4

October 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bengaluru-Mysuru, have jointly organised a seven-day Cultural Outreach Programme — Festivals of India — at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city from Nov. 4 to 10.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, BVB Mysuru Kendra Chairman K.B. Ganapathy said that BVB has been working in art, culture and literature fields for the past 84 years. “BVB has brought out books related to Indian history and culture. Kulapati Dr. K.M. Munshi, who played a major role in drafting Indian Constitution, founded BVB. There are over 160 BVB Kendras across the country and abroad. The main goal of BVB is to promote Indian culture and tradition,” he said.

In all, 158 artistes will take part in the seven-day Cultural Outreach Programme which will be inaugurated by Infosys Executive Vice-President and Head Shaji Mathew on Nov. 4 at 5.30 pm.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of erstwhile Mysore royal family will be the chief guest while BVB Bengaluru Chairman K.G. Raghavan and BVB Mysuru Kendra Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy will be the guests of honour. BVB Mysuru Kendra Chairman K.B. Ganapathy will preside.

The event is open to the public. There will be no entry fee. Besides, all the seven-day cultural programmes will be live streamed on BVB Bengaluru official YouTube channel. BVB aims to support artistes and art forms and has a cultural wing named ‘Kalabharathi.’

Schedule

Nov. 4 (6 pm): String Puppet Show by Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Gombeyata Mandali. Prasanga: Choodamani – Lankadahana; Direction: Bhaskara Kogga Kamath.

Nov. 5 (6 pm): ‘Sambhrama’ dance programme by Drishti Arts Ensemble, Bengaluru. Classical dance recitals — ‘Festivals of India’ and ‘Srikrishna Pareekshanam.’ Direction: Vidu. Anuradha Vikranth.

Nov. 6 (4 pm): Special programme ‘Ashtavadhana’. Interaction with Vidwan Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh on the topic ‘Festivals of India’ for four hours.

He will be accompanied by K.B.S. Ramachandara – Nishedhaksa, H.A. Vasuki – Smsyopurana, Ganesh Bhat Koppalatota – Dattapadi, Dr. Ranjani Vasuki – Dhatuvi Mathu, Arjun Bharadwaj – Ashu Kavithe, Shreesha Karanth – Uddistaksara, Kashyap Nayak – Kavya vaachana, Somashekar Sharma – Aprastuta prasanga.

Avadhana is a popular literary art. Avadhani playfully tackles the distractions with wonderful answers in the form of Ashukavitas and explanations to various questions of the poet and scholars. Ashta and Shata are two main branches of Sahityavadhana. For the first time, Ashtavadhana will be based on the festivals and rituals of our country.

Nov. 7 (6 pm): Instrumental music ensemble ‘Laya Milana’ from renowned percussionists — Vid. L.V. Mukund on flute, J.K. Sridhar on violin, B.C. Manjunath on mridanga, ASN Swamy on kanjira, Vid. S.N. Narayanamurthy on ghata, Bhagyalakshmi M. Krishna on morching, V. Sridhara on dholak, Dr. Udayaraj Karpur on tabla, Harsha Samaga on chande, Karthik Mani on drums and Vid. B.R. Somashekar Jois on konnakol. Direction: Vid. B.C. Manjunath.

Nov. 8 (6 pm): ‘Festivals of Tripura’ from the artistes of Agartala. Tribal dance recital — ‘Mamita’, ‘Lebang Boomani’ and ‘Hojagiri’. Direction: Panchali Debb Varma.

Nov. 9 (6 pm): Janapada Mela by Folk Artistes of Karnataka. Direction: Pt. Praveen D. Rao.

Nov. 10 (6 pm): Grand Violin Duet by Mysuru Brothers — Vid. Mysore Nagaraj and Vid. Dr. Mysore Manjunath. They will be accompanied by Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga, Giridhar Udupa on ghata and Roopak Kallurkar on tabla.

Artists’ camp

The Cultural Outreach Programme will also feature a three-day artists’ camp from Nov. 8 to 10 between 10.30 am and 3 pm at Rangayana premises.

The students of Sree Kalanikethana College of Visual Art, Mysuru and Sri Ravivarma Art Institute will participate in the camp. Their artworks created during the camp will be on display for public at the venue. The programme will be directed by Insha Ummehani.

For details, contact P.S. Ganapathy on Mob: 94480-57919 or BVB Bengaluru Joint Director K. Nagalakshmi Rao on Mob: 98456-25899 or e-mail: [email protected]