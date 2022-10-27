Release Rs. 50 crore grant for proposed Kidwai Cancer Hospital in city
Release Rs. 50 crore grant for proposed Kidwai Cancer Hospital in city

October 27, 2022

MP Pratap Simha appeals Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has appealed Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar for sanctioning Rs. 50 crore for the establishment of Kidwai Memorial Oncology Hospital in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS Road.

The MP, who met the Health Minister at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, appealed him to place the proposal for establishment of Kidwai Memorial Hospital in PKTB premises in Mysuru, for Cabinet approval at the earliest.

Pointing out that top officials from the Government have already inspected the 7-acre site in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS Road for the project, Simha said that an estimate of the project too has been sent to the Government.

“I have also met Infosys Foundation Chairperson seeking Rs. 50 crore under CSR funds for the Cancer Hospital project,” he said adding that he has got a positive response in this regard.

Contending that the establishment of Kidwai Hospital would hugely help cancer patients from Mysuru and surrounding districts such as Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Mandya, the MP reiterated his appeal to the Minister seeking early sanction of funds so that the project gets started immediately.

It may be mentioned here that Palliative Care & Research Centre of the famed Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru, will soon get land near Yelwal on the outskirts of Mysuru.

