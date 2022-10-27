Dr. K.V. Rajendra takes charge as Mysuru DC

October 27, 2022

Lists out his priority to deliver Government benefits to doorsteps

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. K.V. Rajendra, a 2013 batch IAS Officer of Karnataka cadre, took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru district at the DC’s Office here this noon. The outgoing DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham handed over charge to Dr. Rajendra and greeted him with a bouquet.

Speaking to presspersons after assuming charge, Dr. Rajendra, who earlier served as Dakshina Kannada DC, said that he feels privileged and proud to have come to Mysuru, which is called as the cultural capital of the State.

Thanking the Government for giving him an opportunity for serving in Mysuru, where the world famous Dasara has just concluded, he recalled his association with Mysuru.

Maintaining that the DC Office will continue to be of approachable type as ever in the past, he listed out his priorities and said that delivering all Governmental benefits and facilities to the doorsteps of each targeted beneficiary is of utmost importance.

Pointing out that he will take elected representatives, his sub-ordinates from all Departments, NGOs and all other stakeholders concerned with developmental activities into confidence, he said that he is open to useful suggestions on developmental aspects of the district.

Noting that he is going to learn the challenges that the district is facing, he said that he will work for ‘Vision Mysuru’ and evolve other fruitful plans for overall and comprehensive development of the district at the city and taluk levels.

Maintaining that there will be no scope for slackness or official apathy in developmental and deliverance of service matters, he sought the co-operation of all concerned in taking forward the district from where the outgoing DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham had left.

Dr. Bagadi Gautham was given a warm official send-off on the occasion.

Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and other officials were present.