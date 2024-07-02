Government to reclaim its properties

July 2, 2024

Reclamation Drive to begin in August

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda holds Progress Review Meeting in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda today said that the encroachment clearance drive under Land Beat programme of the Government will be taken up from the month of August to reclaim Government-owned properties in the State.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of Progress Review Meeting of Revenue Department, Mysuru Division, at Chamundeshwari Meeting Hall, Office of Regional Commissioner, Mysuru Division, on Hunsur Road in city this morning.

The Minister said, “Under Land Beat programme, Government properties are being mapped and uploaded on the website of Revenue Department. In case of any encroachments, a report will be submitted to Deputy Commissioners of respective districts, for further action.”

There are 14.5 lakh Government properties in the State and 11 lakh properties among them were surveyed and all the survey reports are expected to be submitted by this month end. The extent of lands and encroachments, if any, at respective Gram Panchayat (GP) limits, will be published on Revenue Department website. The encroachment clearance drive will begin from August and will be completed within the deadline, said the Minister.

Saying that the State has received copious rains, Krishna Byre Gowda said, so far 13 people have died in rain-related incidents. “We are self-sufficient to pay relief in the case of rain damages, with no situation as such, to seek funds from the Centre. However, we will be asking for the Central assistance, only if the extent of rain causes more damage in the future,” he added.

The monsoon rain in Karnataka was above normal in 31 districts of the State, with 205 MM rain received against 208 MM seasonal rainfall. The meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars of nine districts has been convened to discuss precautionary measures to be taken, to prevent possibilities of damages to life and properties during rainfall. Moreover, the agricultural activities are expected to gather pace in the coming days, the Minister said, explaining further about the significance behind today’s meeting.

Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary to Government V. Rashmi Mahesh, Managing Director of Karnataka Public Lands Corporation Limited (KPLC) P. Vasanth Kumar and Deputy Commissioners of nine Districts of Mysuru Division, including Dr. K.V. Rajendra of Mysuru, Venkat Raja of Kodagu. C. Satyabhama of Hassan, Dr. Kumara of Mandya were present at the meeting which was in progress.