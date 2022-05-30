AAP holds Zonal office-bearers meet to kickstart Gram Sampark Abhiyan

May 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held its Zonal-level office-bearers meet at Pandit Narayanacharya Kalyana Mantapa on Chamaraja Double Road in city yesterday to kickstart its Gram Sampark Abhiyan to reach rural Karnataka.

The meet was inaugurated by State Organisation In-charge Dr. Damodaran and Zone 7 & 8 Coordinator Rajiv Khera. Dr. Damodaran explained how with good organisational set up in Delhi and Punjab, AAP has been able to come to power there.

Mandya District In-charge Boodanuru Bommayya explained the political scenario in Mandya.

Kodagu Observer K.C. Venkatesh explained the Kejriwal model and the two big strides he has taken and exhorted the volunteers to work fearlessly.

CYSS Youth Leader Abdul Razak Mardala also spoke.

Speaking at the workshop, State Joint Secretary Darshan Jain explained the new organisational setup and how the Gram Sampark Abhiyan will start.

Dr. Damodaran explained the responsibilities of office-bearers and also answered queries from several aspirants.

Mysuru District Media Coordinator G.R. Vidyaranya welcomed. District President Malavika Gubbivani explained about the relevance of the meet and the circumstances leading to her joining the Party in 2014.