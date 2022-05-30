SSLC topper from Pourakarmika family in city felicitated
May 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: R.Chetana, daughter of a Pourakarmika, who scored high marks in SSLC exam (2021-22) was felicitated by Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna at a programme held at Dharam Singh Colony in Vishweshwaranagar 3rd Stage here on Friday. Chetana is the daughter of Rangaswamy, a resident of Pourakarmika Colony.

Commission Chairman said that Chetana, a student of St. Thomas High School, has done proud for the Pourakarmika fraternity by securing 596/625 marks in SSLC, which is a notable achievement.

Stating that necessary steps will be taken for continuation of her studies by getting her admission at Morarji Desai Residential School for PUC, Shivanna said that Safai Karmachari Commission will extend all help to Chetana and provide her a Tab, Laptop and other educational needs.

Shivanna also announced that all children of Pourakarmikas who have scored more than 500 marks in SSLC this year, will be honoured at a function to be held next month. Corporator Shantamma Vadivelu, Commission Member M.V. Venkatesh, BJP leaders K. Nanjappa Basavanagudi and Boregowda, Chetana’s father Rangaswamy, St. Thomas High School Principal Swaminathan, teacher Venkatesh, Colony leaders Chandrashekar, Varadaraju and Ravikumar were present on the occasion.

