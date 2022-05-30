Sacked Music Varsity staff demand reinstatement
Sacked Music Varsity staff demand reinstatement

May 30, 2022

Protest by 21 non-teaching staff enters 100th day today       

Mysore/Mysuru: Leaders of several organisations and non-teaching staff of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in city took out a protest rally this morning as part of their agitation entering 100th day today.

They had launched the agitation on Feb. 21, 2022, demanding reinstatement and regularisation of jobs of 21 temporary non-teaching employees who were relieved from their posts.

The temporary non-teaching staff, who had been working at the University for the last 13 years, have not been paid their salaries for the last 13 months and were denied entry into the University premises since November last year. They were unceremoniously sacked from their jobs on Feb. 7, 2022. Music University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr. Nagesh V. Bettakote suspended all the 21 non-teaching staff after a Syndicate meeting held in February.

The agitating employees had managed to secure the support of elected representatives and NGOs. When the Government did not respond positively to their protest, they began a relay hunger strike from Apr. 18.

With no response from the Government and the VC, who had removed them from their jobs without any valid reason and proper explanation, the protestors, obtaining support from various organisations, took out the jatha to DC Office and submitted a memorandum seeking justice.

On its part, the Government stated that the Varsity had appointed 21 persons on temporary basis without following any regulations and hence their salaries did not get approval from the Finance Department. Following this, their services were terminated.

Leaders who extended support to the protestors said that the Music Varsity has become a place of corruption. “Under the Constitution, before suspending any employees from their job, valid reasons and explanations must be followed. The VC is acting like a dictator and is making his own rules and regulations, violating the law,” they added.

