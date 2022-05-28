AAP to hold Grama Samparka Campaign

May 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to strengthen the organisation at rural and grassroots level, a ‘Grama Samparka Abhiyana’ will be launched on May 29, said Malavika Gubbivani, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mysuru District President.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan on Thursday, Malavika said that a public meeting is being held at Pandit Narayanacharya Kalyana Mantapa on Chamaraja Double Road at 11 am on Sunday.

People who wish to join AAP can call the Helpline number 88844-31221 or send a WhatsApp message and get in touch with the party, she said.

Village-level contact programme will be held all over the State and in Mysuru district too it will reach the villages.

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene has expressed full support to AAP and it is expected that farmers will support AAP in a big way, she said.

“On learning that his own Minister has demanded 1% commission on tenders, the AAP Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has dismissed the Minister from the Cabinet and ordered an investigation. The CM has set an example even before the report could reach the media or the Opposition could demand his dismissal. But in Karnataka, several Ministers are facing serious allegations of corruption and demand for their ouster but the Government has not taken any action. People must throw out corrupt BJP Government and bring in an honest AAP Government,” she said.

District Media Coordinator G.R. Vidyaranya, Women’s Wing President Usha Sampathkumar, Dharnashree, Renukaprasad, Mohammed Ismail and Kumar were present at the press meet.

Meeting

AAP will be organising a Zonal office-bearers meet on Sunday (May 29) at 11.30 am at Pandit Narayanacharya Kalyana Mantapa auditorium, Chamaraja Double Road. AAP State Secretary Darshan Jain will preside.