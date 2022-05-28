Police Constable commits suicide
May 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A 28-year-old Police Constable serving at a City Police Station died by hanging self at his residence in Jalapuri Police Quarters last evening.

Parasappa Konnur, who was serving at Devaraja Civil Police Station, is the deceased.

Parasappa Konnur, son of Kariyappa Konnur, a native of Kankanawadi village in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district, had joined the Police Department as a Constable in 2016 and got married a couple of years ago.

Parasappa is said to have ended his life by hanging self from the sheet metal roof clamp of the extended portion of his residence in Jalapuri Police Quarters when his wife had gone out for an evening walk yesterday at about 6.30 pm. The matter came to light when his wife returned  after about an  hour, it is learnt.

The reason for his extreme step is not yet known, according to the Police. Nazarbad Police Inspector G.N. Srikanth and staff, who visited the spot, conducted mahazar and shifted the body to MMC&RI for the conduct of post-mortem.

