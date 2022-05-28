PM writes to GTD; condoles grand-daughter’s death

May 28, 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to former Minister and JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) condoling the death of his grand-daughter Gowri who passed away recently.

In a letter dated May 19, Modi said, “I am shocked and deeply pained to learn about the passing away of your grand-daughter Gowri. It is almost impossible to believe that she has left the world at such a tender age. My deepest, heartfelt condolences are with the family in this hour of intense grief.”

“The loss of a child at such a young age is an extremely difficult time for the parents and you, as the grand-father. The deep sense of loss for the family is beyond words. May the memories left behind by Gowri provide solace to the family. I pray to the Almighty to grant strength to the family members and well-wishers to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

The letter was delivered to GTD on Friday. Expressing his gratitude to PM Modi for reaching out to his family in their hour of grief, despite his packed schedule, GTD said that the family is thankful to the PM.

“Prime Minister Modi has written a moving condolence message. Though he is occupied with thinking about the welfare of people of his country he has found some time to console our family. We are indebted and the letter gives immense strength to the family to bear the loss,” GTD said.