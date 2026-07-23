News

Accused calls Police after man’s murder, reveals body’s location

July 23, 2026

Victim’s genitals severed in T. Narasipur; Accused in custody, Police yet to ascertain motive

T. Narasipur: A 30-year-old man was murdered in T. Narasipur taluk yesterday, with the accused reportedly mutilating the victim’s body before calling the Police Control Room to confess to the crime and reveal the location of the body.

The deceased has been identified as Govinda (30), a resident of Uganiyapalya village in Kollegal taluk of Chamarajanagar. The murder took place on the Tumbala-Kempayyana Hundi Road.

According to preliminary information, the accused, identified as Prasanna, also a resident of Uganiyapalya, called the Police Control Room and said, “I have murdered a man. The body is on Tumbala-Kempayyana Hundi Road in the taluk. I will provide all information if you take me.”

Acting on the information, T.N. Police rushed to the spot and found the body in a canal near the agricultural field of one Kalmada Nigaiah at Kempayyana Hundi. During the inspection, the Police found that the victim’s genitals had been severed.

SP Mallikarjun Baladandi visited the spot and gathered information. The body was later shifted to the MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru for post-mortem.

The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police have taken the accused into custody and are interrogating him.

Dy.SP Raghu, Circle Inspector Dhananjaya, SI Mallesh and other personnel were present at the spot. T.N. Pur Police have registered a case and are investigating.

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