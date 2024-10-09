Actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi visits Chamundi Hill temple
Actor Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi visits Chamundi Hill temple

October 9, 2024

Mysuru: Vijayalakshmi, wife of actor Darshan, who is now in Ballari jail over the sensational  murder of Renukaswamy, visited Chamundi Hill temple in Mysuru yesterday evening along with actor Dhanveer and offered puja for her husband whose bail plea is being heard in a Bengaluru Court.

Darshan’s counsel and senior advocate C.V. Nagesh had argued for two days seeking bail for his client. He claimed that Darshan was arrested on the basis of tampered evidence and he has been falsely implicated in the case and hence should be given bail as there is no evidence to prove that he had murdered Renukaswamy.

Yesterday, Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar argued in detail on behalf of the investigating Police and narrated how Darshan was actually involved in the murder. The argument was inconclusive and is being continued today.

It is in this connection, Vijayalakshmi visited Chamundi Hill temple yesterday and sought the blessings of the Goddess for Darshan’s release.

