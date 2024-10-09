Meghalaya Governor visits Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple
October 9, 2024

Mysuru: The Governor of Meghalaya, C.H. Vijayashankar, visited Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple in Vijayanagar here on Monday.

On his arrival at the temple, the Governor was accorded a traditional ‘purna kumbha’ welcome by the Temple Trust, led by Prof. Sri Bhashyam Swamiji.

Subsequently, he offered special prayers to Lord Yoganarasimhaswamy and inaugurated  Sudarshana Homa, a ritual that is part of the Dasara festivities, by lighting a giant agarbathi (incense stick) in the temple premises.

The 12-day ritual will culminate in a grand Mahabhisheka on Vijayadashami Day, followed by the purification of the temple, informed Srinivas, a senior priest at the temple.

This Saturday (Oct.12), the Sudarshana Homa is scheduled to take place as part of the ongoing festivities.

