October 9, 2024

Third day of Yuva Dasara leaves youthful crowd craving for more

Mysuru: Rapper Badshah held the mammoth gathering in his finger tips, with the non- stop entertainment, on the third day of Yuva Dasara, at the open grounds near Uttanahalli Outer Ring Road (ORR) yesterday evening.

Badshah of ‘Bad Boy’ album fame hit the stage in style, breaking through the fire flame, to the ticking sound of the clock, to the shrill whistles of the gathering.

He struck the audience with Dasara greetings, saying that he has come not to sing, but party with them, honestly admitting that, he is not just a singer, but a lyricist who infuses feelings to his songs, inviting the audience to join him in the course.

With the razzmatazz of DJ music, Badshah transcended the music buffs to a different world, who were left awestruck and shook their legs en masse, setting the mood for the evening.

For over one hour, the otherwise serene environs were filled with the bang of music, with the rendition of Ladki Beautiful, Yeh Pagal and other music albums.

The magic of Neene Rajakumaraa…, the all-time hit song from Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajakumara, was recreated, paying a perfect tribute to the late actor, winning the heart of Kannadigas.

Earlier, noted playback singer Sangeetha Ravindranath set the mood with the reciting of the song ‘Belakina Kavithe Bedagige Sothe…,’ followed by ‘Hrudayake Hedarike…’ from the film Thaayige Takka Maga, Thoogu Manchadalli Koothu… from the film Kirik Party, Kannu Hodiyaka…from Roberrt.

Young singer Jaskaran Singh, the new found sensation, whose latest song ‘Dwapara Datutha Nannane Nodalu…’ from the film Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi is on the lips of music lovers, proved yet again, why he has played a cupid with his mellifluous singing talent.