Floral attractions bloom at Mysore Palace

October 9, 2024

Mysuru: Mysore Palace, that attracts tourist footfalls from all over the world, has got yet another reason, albeit during the ongoing Navarathri festivities, to grab eyeballs in hordes with its enhanced look.

Mysore Palace Board that had taken up the beautification works of the Palace in view of Dasara, has made the premises wholly attractive, what with an array of pots filled with ornamental flowers of myriad hues, totalling about 10,000 pots. About 32 species of plants like Marigold, Salvia, Dahlia, Chrysanthemum, Coleus, Celosia, Antirrhinum, Bonsai to name a few, adorn the pots, occupying a vast area of about 20 acres at the Palace premises.

A topiary made of yellow and red flowers at the garden near the main entrance of the Palace near Varaha Gate, greet the tourists with the line ‘2024 Dasara Festival.’

A life-size statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, made of Siri Dhanya (Millets) at the main entrance of Mysore Palace Board office, with the floral replicas of peacock on the either side of the statue, is the main attraction.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya said, the statue of Nalwadi has been beckoning tourists, for whom it has turned into a perfect backdrop to take a selfie and photos.

At Flower Show

The Mysore Palace Board has participated in the ongoing Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park in the city too, where the heritage Mysore Tonga has got its due. One lakh flowers of varied colours and species like Roses, Chrysanthemum, Ping Pong, Carnation, Alstroemeria, Gerbera, Anthurium, Orchids, Blue Daisy, Dracaena among several other ornamental flowers are used, along with cut flowers specially brought from Ooty, have been used in making of floral replica of horse driven tonga.

The life-size statue of Rajamathe Vani Vilasa Sannidhana (Kempananjammanni) made of Siri Dhanya is yet another prominent attraction at the Flower Show.