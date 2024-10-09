Flower show, illumination at Brindavan Gardens till Oct. 20

October 9, 2024

Mandya: As part of Dasara, a vibrant flower show and spectacular illumination display have been organised at the Brindavan Gardens, located at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna Taluk, Mandya District. This captivating show will run beyond Oct. 12, till Oct. 20.

As part of the illumination efforts, the entire Garden is adorned with brilliant serial lights, creating a mesmerising experience for visitors. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has invested crores of rupees to redesign lighting, including serial and display lights, along with water fountains.

The outdated water fountains have been completely reconstructed and redesigned to feature cascading water synchronised with music, powered by cutting-edge technology.

New fountains, equipped with nozzles that emit laser beams, fire and snow — along with movable and rotating nozzles — dances to musical beats, offering a visually stunning spectacle for tourists. Even the trees and greenery within Brindavan Gardens have been illuminated to enhance the ambiance.

Flower show boasts intricate floral replicas, including Sriranganathaswamy, Goddess Cauvery, Radha Krishna, Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama, Gandabherunda (royal insignia of Mysore Royal Family) and several beloved cartoon characters, providing an enchanting experience for all.

CNNL officials informed Star of Mysore this morning that the special flower show and illumination at Brindavan Gardens have been organised as part of Mysuru Dasara festivities.

“From now until Oct. 12, between 6.30 pm and 10 pm, a variety of cultural programmes will be held, featuring popular playback singers Hemanth and Chandan Shetty, along with performances of folk songs, comedy acts and musical and dance troupes,” an official said.

He further noted, “With the focus on Mysuru Dasara, city illumination and Yuva Dasara, tourist numbers at KRS have been lower. However, we expect large crowds from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20. While the cultural events will run until Oct. 12, the illumination and flower show will continue until Oct. 20.”

The flower show was inaugurated by Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy last evening. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Srirangapatna MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah K.R. Pet MLA H.T. Manju and MLC Vivekananda were present.

In his address, Cheluvarayaswamy expressed confidence that the special illumination and flower show would draw thousands of tourists to Brindavan Gardens. “While the illumination has been a long-standing tradition, this year it has been enhanced to be even more captivating,” he added.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara, CNNL Superintending Engineer Raghuram, Executive Engineer Jayanth, Horticulture Secretary Ramesh, Director Roopashree and Assistant Director Sowmya were also present.