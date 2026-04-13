Actor dies in road accident

April 13, 2026

Madikeri: A 42-year-old television actor was killed on the spot after his car rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway (NH)-275 near Anekadu forest area in Kushalnagar taluk of Kodagu district on Saturday night.

Harish was proceeding in his car to Kallur via Kushalnagar, when he rammed into a stationary fertiliser-laden truck from behind, which had stopped for repairs. The car has been extensively damaged due to the impact.

Harish, who had sustained serious injuries, died on the spot. Apart from acting, Harish was also involved in Real Estate business. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Kushalnagar Traffic Police have registered a case.