St. Joseph’s Hospital launches advanced ambulance with CSR support

April 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bannimantap, Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, has launched a new advanced ambulance to its emergency medical services, aimed at strengthening timely and life-saving care for the community.

This initiative has been made possible through the generous CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) support of South Indian Bank and the valuable guidance and support of the Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Mysore Diocese.

The newly procured ambulance is equipped with advanced medical facilities to handle emergency situations efficiently and ensure safe patient transport. This service is especially intended to benefit the poor, needy and underserved sections of society, ensuring they receive timely medical attention.

The Management of St. Joseph’s Hospital has expressed gratitude to South Indian Bank for their CSR contribution and to Rev. Dr. Francis Serrvo SJ for his continued encouragement and support towards healthcare initiatives that serve the community.

This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment to social responsibility, compassionate care and community welfare.

The hospital remains dedicated to expanding its services and reaching out to those in need with quality healthcare support.