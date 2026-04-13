Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti: Grand celebrations from today
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Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti: Grand celebrations from today

April 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Ashoka Youth Association, Krishnamurthypuram, has organised a five-day grand celebrations to mark Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 135th Jayanti at Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) from Apr. 13 to 17.

The celebrations will commence with inauguration of illumination at 7 pm today (Apr. 13). Following this, tomorrow (Apr. 14), the day of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, a grand procession, organised by Adi Karnataka Mahasamsthe, Ashokapuram, will be taken out from Ashokapuram to Town Hall.

Arrangements have been made for a helicopter to shower flower petals on the procession participants at 11.30 am at Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle). The helicopter will take-off from Jakkur Airport in Bengaluru at 11 am and arrive at Ashoka Circle   at 11.30 am.

The Association has organised cultural events from  Apr. 15 to 17 at Ashoka Circle to mark the occasion. The programme will be inaugurated by Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will                                                                          be the chief guest. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge will deliver the keynote address. MLAs A.R. Krishnamurthy and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLC K. Shivakumar, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar and M. Ashwin Kumar and State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr. Nagalakshmi Choudhary will           be the guests.

Bhima Sanmana: The event will also witness achievers in various fields being felicitated on the occasion.

As part of the cultural events, Music Director Nagesh Kandegala and team will present a musical night based on compositions related to Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar’s principles on Apr. 15; ‘Milan Musical Celebrities Stars Night’ event comprising Live in Concert by Alok, Shivani Naveen and Mimicry Shyam and a dance programme by Darshan Shrefa and troupe will be  held on Apr. 16; a live concert by singer Anuradha Bhat  and troupe and musical programme by SED Dance Sing troupe has been organised on Apr. 17.

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Cultural events will begin from 7 pm on all three days.

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