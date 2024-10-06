Actor Shiva Rajkumar inaugurates Srirangapatna Dasara
News

Actor Shiva Rajkumar inaugurates Srirangapatna Dasara

October 6, 2024

Srirangapatna: Srirangapatna Dasara celebrations with Jumboo Savari  began on Friday, with popular Kannada film actor Dr. Shiva Rajkumar doing the honours associated with the traditional festival.

Actor Shiva Rajkumar accompanied by Agriculture and District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, offered floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari installed inside the wooden howdah carried by Dasara jumbo Mahendra, during the auspicious time at 3.30 pm, marking the launch of the colourful procession, from the elevated platform built in front of Bannimantap at Kirangur Circle in the town.

The local folk troupes along with poorna kumbha took out the procession, adding a festive touch to the traditional event.

Earlier, the priests led by Dr. V. Bhanuprakash Sharma performed various religious rituals. The three-day Srirangapatna Dasara concludes today.

Jumbo runs amuck

Lakshmi, the kumki elephant accompanying howdah elephant Mahendra, ran amuck, triggering tense moments for a while during the procession. The Kumki elephants Lakshmi and Hiranya, had been brought to the town along with main elephant Mahendra, on Thursday. Lakshmi started to run amok due to fear, when the procession reached Mini Vidhana Soudha junction.

The bystanders, who were caught off-guard over the unusual behaviour of the elephant, ran helter-skelter.

However, the alert Mahouts and Kavadis brought the elephant under control. However, no casualties were reported.

It may be mentioned that, elephant Gopalaswamy had also behaved similarly, following the sound of the fire crackers during Srirangapatna Dasara in 2019.

