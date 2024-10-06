Replicas of Mysore Palace, Golden throne beckon visitors at Dasara Expo

October 6, 2024

Mysuru: Wooden replicas of Mysore Palace and the Golden Throne have become the main attractions at the Dasara Exhibition.

With an aim of promoting ‘Brand Mysuru,’ Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has built the wooden replica of Mysore Palace at a cost of Rs. One crore, which has been drawing large crowds towards it.

This replica is of the Wooden Palace which was destroyed in a fire accident in 1897.

A wooden replica of the gems studded Golden Throne is also installed inside the Wooden Palace and visitors were seen paying respect to the throne with folded hands.

The gems studded Golden Throne at the Palace cannot be viewed on all 365 days as it is not displayed for public viewing. The dismantled throne is kept in the strong room at Mysore Palace is taken out only during Dasara, to be assembled for the Titular Head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family to ascend the Throne for the Khas Durbar (Private Durbar). Later, Golden Throne is dismantled and placed inside the strong room. As many visitors cannot view the Golden Throne at the Palace, they are thronging the Dasara Exhibition Grounds to look at the Golden Throne and also the Wooden Mysore Palace, besides clicking selfies and photos. The initiative of KEA Chairman Ayub Khan is being widely appreciated by all.