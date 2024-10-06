State Award for Ashvini Ranjan, Founder-Trustee, Pratham Mysore

October 6, 2024

Bengaluru: Ashvini Ranjan, Founder-Trustee of Pratham Mysore, an NGO dedicated to improving the learning abilities of rural children since 2002, was conferred with the prestigious State Award on the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day celebrations at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presided over the event and presented the award to Ranjan in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the education sector.

Pratham Mysore has been instrumental in transforming the education landscape in rural Karnataka, working across 12,000 Government schools in ten districts.

Through its innovative programmes, the organisation has positively impacted nearly two lakh children, enhancing their learning outcomes and opening doors to better educational opportunities.