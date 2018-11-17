Ad Guru Padamsee dies
News

Ad Guru Padamsee dies

He had played Jinnah’s role in the film Gandhi

Mumbai:  The Father of Modern Indian Advertising, filmmaker and actor Alyque Padamsee  (90) passed away this morning in Mumbai. He was known for his role in Richard Attenborough’s film Gandhi where he played Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Padamsee founded one of the top advertising agencies in the country, Lintas. He gave some of the iconic moments to Indian advertising like Liril’s girl in the waterfall, Hamara Bajaj, the Kamasutra couple and many others. He was conferred with Padmashree Award in 2000.

November 17, 2018

