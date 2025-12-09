ADGP holds crime review meet

December 9, 2025

City Cops brief on Mysuru’s internal security setup

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Internal Security Division, M. Chandrashekar, visited Mysuru this morning and chaired a comprehensive review meeting with the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Chandrashekar said, he was in the city on the directions of Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem.

“I will be conducting a security review meeting on internal security, law and order, traffic and crime,” he stated.

According to Police sources, the ADGP will examine the functioning of units within the Commissionerate responsible for intelligence gathering and the protection of vital Defence and national-interest installations in Mysuru.

The ADGP is also reviewing specialised wings, including the cyber crime cell, forensic cell, bomb detection and disposal squad and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), which handles intelligence operations related to national security and public safety.

Upon arrival, the ADGP was received by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP (Law and Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and other senior officers.

A ceremonial guard of honour was presented, followed by a detailed power-point briefing on internal security, the functioning of the Police force and the prevailing law and order and traffic situation in Mysuru.