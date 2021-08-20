Adichunchanagiri Seer inaugurates ‘Vijaya Health Care’ in city

August 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The city added one more Hospital to its healthcare today, with the inauguration of ‘Vijaya Health Care’ at Yadavagiri in city.

Adichunchanagiri Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, who graced the occasion, dedicated ‘Vijaya Health Care’ to the society this morning by cutting the ribbon. The Hospital is located on Vivekananda Road in Yadavagiri, close to Akashvani Circle.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, said that the Hospital, dedicated for providing various speciality medical services at an affordable cost, comes at a time when the State and the country is reeling under COVID pandemic, which is causing havoc across the globe.

Pointing out that the third wave of COVID pandemic is expected to strike the country anytime, Dr. Manjunath observed that COVID variants cannot be predicted as the virus has the tendency to change its forms frequently.

Expressing concern that people who have got completely vaccinated too are getting infected by the deadly virus, he said that strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) will play a crucial role in checking its spread.

Regretting that COVID guidelines are being given a go by at gatherings and congregations, especially where politicians take part, he said that netas should show the way in following guidelines.

Arguing that politicians can set an example to the population by themselves strictly practicing Government SOPs at public events, he appealed the people to completely get vaccinated for their own health, safety and well- being. Though vaccination does not guarantee a complete protection from the virus, it considerably lessens the intensity and also largely helps in checking the spread of the virus, he added.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Hospital owners B. Manjunath and Suresh of city’s Ruchi Groups, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, former MLA Vasu, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Corporators Bhagya Madesh and Namratha Ramesh and a host of other local political leaders were present.