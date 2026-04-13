After 14-year delay… August deadline set for completion of Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in city
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After 14-year delay… August deadline set for completion of Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan in city

April 13, 2026

135th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration has set August deadline for the completion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the heart of the city.

The construction of Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan near Lokayukta Office junction on Dewan’s Road was initiated in 2012.

Now, even after 14 years, the Bhavan has hit construction delays. Upset over the long delay, several organisations had set a deadline of Apr.14, 2026, marking  Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti.

However, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who had visited the site a couple of days ago, had set Aug.14, 2026 deadline.

The works on the construction of the Bhavan began in 2012 at an estimated cost of Rs.14.66 crore when the BJP Government was in power. However, the project hit construction delays for various reasons following which the revised estimate of the project went up to Rs. 20.66 crore, with the then MUDA funding Rs.10.66 crore, Social Welfare Department contributing Rs. 6.50 crore, MCC granting Rs. 3 crore and ZP Rs. 50 lakh.

With the project hitting construction hurdles, there was a demand for hiking the estimate. Finally, the Government revised the cost at Rs. 27 crore and entrusted the responsibility of completing the construction to Mysuru Development Authority (MDA, previously MUDA). The works include sound and light system, seating arrangement, UGD, lift facility etc.

MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith told Star of Mysore that the works missed several deadlines due to delay by contractors. Now, the contractor has been served a notice asking him to complete all the works by August this year, he said adding that the MDA will carry out quality checks periodically.

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