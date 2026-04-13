Mysore Varsity pensioners object to floating of tender

April 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the floating of tender for supply of OMR and bar-coded answer booklets required by the Examination branch of University of Mysore (UoM), pensioners of the University have alleged a plot to misappropriate funds in the name of tender.

Maintaining that they have not been paid pension for the month of March, the pensioners alleged that the University has defied advice of the Government to pay pension from internal sources.

Wondering how the University, which has no funds for payment of pension, has floated the tender worth crores of rupees, they said, there are about 2,000 pensioners, out of which 50 percent are too old to venture out for their needs and requirements.

Charging that there is a huge kickback in floating of tenders for supply of various items, the pensioners said that the current notification inviting tenders for supply of OMR and bar-coded answer booklets too smells corruption.

Questioning why the Prasaranga, the Publications Wing of the University, which has a huge captive printing press, has not been asked to supply the sought items, they also questioned the legality of the tender, which should have been notified by the Registrar, who is the administrative head of the University and the legal authority to issue tenders.

They urged the Mysore University authorities to ensure timely payment of pension to all the pensioners.