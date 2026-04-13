Man forced to live as Transgender

April 13, 2026

Nanjangud youth alleges kidnap, four-month ordeal in Mangaluru

Mysore/Mysuru: A young man from Nanjangud has alleged that he was abducted by a group of transgenders, taken to Mangaluru and forced to live as a transgender woman, where he was exploited for street collections, sex work and social media content.

R. Anil Kumar (allegedly renamed ‘Akshata’ by his captors), a resident of Thyagaraja Colony in Nanjangud, claimed in his complaint that he was held for four months and coerced into earning money for them.

A Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) has been registered at Lashkar Police Station, Mysuru and investigation is underway.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lashkar Police said this morning that a complaint had been received and an NCR registered. “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that a counter-complaint has been filed in Mangaluru by a group of transgender individuals against Anil Kumar. They have alleged that he created an impression of being a transgender person, which, according to them, is not true,” the Police said.

The Mangaluru complaint also accuses Anil Kumar of presenting the situation in his favour, a claim the group has disputed. “Those who filed the complaint in Mangaluru are on their way to Mysuru and are expected to arrive around 4.30 pm today. We are examining both sides and the facts will emerge after a detailed investigation,” the Lashkar Police added.

What the complaint states

According to Anil Kumar’s complaint, the ordeal began when he was waiting at the Mysuru Sub-Urban Bus Stand four months ago, where he was allegedly overpowered by a group of transgenders from Mangaluru, rendered unconscious and taken to Mangaluru.

There, he was forced to wear sarees, jewellery and made to pose as a transgender while collecting money outside shops.

“I was made to collect around Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000 a day, which they took. I was also sent to different places in Mangaluru and Kerala for sex work and many social media reels were filmed on me,” Anil Kumar stated, adding that he eventually managed to escape and return home.

He further alleged that the group changed his Aadhaar details to identify him as transgender and obtained a certificate from the Social Welfare Department. He claimed they were planning to take him to Mumbai for a permanent sex reassignment surgery, prompting him to flee.

Anil Kumar also alleged that when he demanded the money he had earned, about Rs. 3 lakh, he was threatened with false theft charges. Even after returning to Nanjangud, he claimed he continued to face harassment, with associates of the group allegedly visiting his house and pressuring him to return to begging and sex work.

Anil Kumar clarified to the Police that he has no gender identity issues or sexual orientation conflicts and was purely a victim of a criminal racket.