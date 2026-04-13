Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru to be upgraded to 600 beds soon

April 13, 2026

State Govt. allocates Rs.180 crore for expansion, says Jayadeva Institute Director Dr. B. Dinesh

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on expanding the existing Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru, from a 400-bedded facility to 600 beds will be taken up as soon as we receive the necessary Government Order, said Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Director Dr. B. Dinesh.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the hospital on KRS Road here this morning, he said, “The State Government has allocated Rs.180 crore for the expansion of Mysuru facility by adding 200 beds. We are expecting the works to commence as early as possible with an aim to open the new facility for the public in 24 months. We also hope to add additional 25 beds along with 200 beds during the expansion.”

Dr. Dinesh further said that the new facility will be helpful not only for Mysureans but also for patients from neighbouring districts like Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and also for those from neighbouring States.

Dr. B. Dinesh (2nd from left), Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, seen with Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent and others during his visit to Jayadeva Hospital on KRS Road in city this morning.

“As soon as a Government Order is issued, we will prepare a blueprint for the new facility with inputs from local MLA and experts. We are aiming to come out with a new Paediatric Block with facilities to operate upon new-born babies,” he added.

Speaking on the expansion of the Institute at various parts of the State, Dr. Dinesh mentioned that Jayadeva Institute lacked in Karavali and Davangere region.

“We will submit a proposal to the State Government on having our branches in Karavali and other regions and depending upon the approvals we will plan our expansion,” he said.

Continuing, Dr. Dinesh said that the Jayadeva Institute has held first round of talks with the insurance companies and assured that it would be implemented in the coming days.

Earlier, Dr. Dinesh accompanied by Medical Superintendent of Jayadeva Mysuru Dr. K.S. Sadananda inspected the wards, canteen, emergency ward and parking facilities along with ongoing construction of dormitory at Jayadeva facility on KRS Road.

During inspection, he instructed the engineers to ensure all basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets among others were provided to the relatives of the patients as the number of patients had increased over the past few years.

Dr. Santosh, Dr. Harsha Basappa, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Pashupathi and officials of engineering department and staff were present during the Director’s visit.