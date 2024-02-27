‘Don’t be under illusion that people who praise will be behind you’

February 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Journalist H.R. Ranganath of Public TV, who delivered the felicitation address at Kalamandira yesterday, said that only a few people in public life have retained the trust of the people. The health sector too is suffering in the absence of a good system. Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who took Jayadeva Hospital to greater heights at this critical juncture, is an inspiration for everyone of us, he said.

Making a reference to demands that Dr. Manjunath should enter politics, Ranganath said, the time has come when Dr. Manjunath has to remove his Doctor’s coat and don the coat of public service.

Pointing out that Dr. Manjunath has to honour the sentiments of people who like to see him making achievements in other fields as well, he said that though the Doctor came from a family with political background, he had not identified himself in politics thus far. Now is the time when Dr. Manjunath has to hear the pulse of his heart, he added.

Ranganath cautioned Dr. Manjunath that the present times is so dangerous that, it seems people near you are more dangerous than the ones who are far off.

Pointing out that he often feels why good people are coming forward to lay a solid foundation for the growth of the country in the right direction, he said that it is however, Dr. Manjunath’s choice whether he should jump into politics or not.

“Building Jayadeva Hospital is one thing and entering politics is another. In politics too, you have to encounter a long scale fight. Anyway the choice is yours”, he said. Continuing, Ranganath said that Dr. Manjunath, who is from a family with political background, could have easily entered politics long ago. But the doctor chose to stay away from politics, which surprises him. Recalling that Dr. Manjunath had to function along with political parties which have divergent agendas, he expressed hope that the doctor who has won every heart while serving as a doctor, will also render justice in his future too, after overcoming everything.

Noting that it is not that easy to earn a favourable public opinion after being in Government service for over 35 years, he said that some leaders work hard day and night to earn a good public opinion about them. As such, Dr. Manjunath should take a decision that is close to his heart. “You may be worried or apprehensive whether your plans may not work out, as you wished in politics. In case it does not work, you have nothing to lose and at the same time you should not feel ashamed. In fact, it is the ungrateful society that should feel ashamed as it failed to retain a good and service minded person like you”, he said in a motivational tone.

“ Nobody can predict future. But it is certain that people will always remember you wholeheartedly for your dedicated and selfless service. If you do not develop interest in politics, you remain as a doctor. If you enter politics, then it is nice to see that democracy will have a good person like you. Whatever are your decisions, it is better to give a full thought before you come to any conclusion”, Ranganath said.

Good people must enter politics: MP

MP Prathap Simha, in his address, said that good people must enter politics in order to serve the society. Noting that Dr. Manjunath has already made an impact on the heart and minds of the people through his selfless service, Simha reiterated that personalities like Dr. Manjunath should enter politics and bring about a change for the better.

Responding to this, Dr. Manjunath said he is yet to decide on entering politics. But he is willing to respond to the feelings of the people, he said, thus giving a hint that he may contest in future elections.