Dr. C.N. Manjunath feted

February 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who retired from service at the end of last month, was felicitated at the ‘Dhanyavada Dhanvantari’ thanksgiving public ceremony held at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

He was presented with a heart shaped memento and showered with rose petals.

Dr. Manjunath’s wife Anasuya and mother Shambhamma were also felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking after being felicitated, Dr. Manjunath said that 35 percent of the deaths in the country was due to heart-related ailments.

Expressing concern that heart ailments among the youths is increasing by the day, he said that he was very much moved by the plight of poor patients visiting the Hospital.

Stating that he served as Jayadeva Hospital Director for 18 years, Dr. Manjunath said “Apart from Bengaluru, Jayadeva Hospital was established at Mysuru and Kalaburagi. My dream of providing quality treatment and care of the highest standards has now been realised. Today, about 400 organisations have joined hands with Jayadeva Hospital for extending medical services to the poor,” he said.

Continuing, Dr. Manjunath said: “A Hospital, just like a temple, is a holy place as it treats patients and saves their lives. More than the terms and conditions, humanity should be the first priority for Hospitals. It is for this reason that Jayadeva Hospital adopted the policy of ‘treatment first, payment next.’ This policy should continue for ever.”

Highlighting the need for bringing about certain changes in Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme, Dr. Manjunath wanted the Government to revise the treatment fee structure in Hospitals.

The dignitaries at the programme opined that Dr. Manjunath should enter politics in order to transform the political system, just as he brought aSuttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji,bout reforms in Jayadeva Hospital during his tenure as the Director. The audience too welcomed this with a loud applause.

An artist by name Puneet Kumar drew a spot picture of Dr. Manjunath in under five minutes at the stage itself, which won applause from the gathering.