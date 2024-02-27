Flights from Mysuru only to Hyderabad and Chennai

February 27, 2024

Flights to Goa, Kochi, Belagavi, Hubballi and Kalaburagi cancelled

Mysore/Mysuru: Barring two destinations, the air connectivity to most of the routes from Mysore Airport at Mandakalli has been withdrawn by the operators, severely inconveniencing frequent fliers, mainly businessmen.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Director of Mysore Airport J.R. Anup said: “Except for IndiGo flights being operated on Hyderabad-Mysuru-Hyderabad route and Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai route, the operation of flights on other routes have been suspended by the operators. The flight arrives from Hyderabad to Mysuru at 12.30 pm and departs at 1.15 pm to Hyderabad. The Chennai flight lands here at 6.30 pm and departs at 7.40 pm on a return journey.”

The flight to Kochi and Goa has been already called off, while the flight to Belagavi, Hubballi and Kalaburagi were cancelled a week ago.

“We are in talks with the operators having ATR planes to provide service on Kochi, Goa and Belagavi routes,” said Mysore Airport Director J.R. Anup.

MP clarifies

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who had taken a key initiative in making Mysore Airport fully operational said, “Talks are being held at Airports Authority of India (AAI) level to convince the flight operators to resume services. They should be provided with a required subsidy to operate on the pre-existing routes.”

With regard to proposed expansion of runway of Mysore Airport, Simha said: “The amount required for expanding the runway has been already sanctioned during the tenure of previous CM Basavaraj Bommai. However, some of the utilities belonging to Cesc should be shifted along with the canals, which requires estimated Rs. 150 crore. If the State Government bears the cost of utility shifting, which we are also confident of getting with CM Siddaramaiah hailing from Mysuru, the works can be launched soon.”

“On the other hand, the process of handing over lands from KIADB to facilitate the expansion of runway will also be taken up,” he said.

Earlier, Alliance Air had connected Mysuru with Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Goa, Belagavi, Hubballi and Kalaburagi. The response was also good with most of the seats filled, that contributed to the development of tourism, industries, commerce and hospitality sector.

Now, with only two cities connected by air from Mysuru Airport, the stakeholders of several sectors who were hugely benefited prior to gradual withdrawal of air services on several routes, are feeling the pinch.