Fly directly to Tirupati, Agatti in Lakshadweep from Mysuru soon

July 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Very soon Mysureans can directly fly to Tirupati and bask in the sands of Agatti Islands in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep as the Mysore Airport authorities are finalising routes, pricing and packages for spiritual tourism and beach tourism.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Airport Director R. Manjunath said that there is a huge demand for a direct flight to Tirupati and Shirdi and spiritual tourism can be initiated. “We just finished talks with IndiGo to operate flights to Tirupati as there is a great demand and we are discussing the pricing and occupancy rates as per the specifications of the Centre’s flight schemes. Very soon, the Tirupati flight will be a reality along with a flight to Shirdi,” he said.

“In addition, the tourist destination of Agatti in Lakshadweep islands is also on our radar. At present, we have a connecting flight to Agatti and the response is good,” he added.

The connecting flight to Agatti is operating for the last 10 months and Air Alliance is the operator. It is a daily flight that links Bengaluru-Mysuru-Kochi and Agatti and the flight has not been listed in the Mysore Airport schedule as it is a connecting flight. “We are analysing the occupancy rates and will take a call on the direct flight from Mysuru to Agatti,” Manjunath added.

In addition, there is a definite plan to increase the flight frequency between Mysuru and Chennai as there is high demand. “The pandemic has eased and people have started travelling and even the tourist and spiritual destinations are teeming with visitors. At present, Mysuru is connected to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Chennai and Hubballi and we are witnessing 70 to 80 percent occupancy,” the Airport Director added.

“Going forward, we are looking at connectivity to Kalaburagi, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Mumbai and even New Delhi. Also, Mysuru’s business community is seeking a direct flight to Ahmedabad. Many proposals will take wings after the expansion of the runway is completed where the runway will be extended from the existing 1,740 metres to 2,750 metres and widened from the present 30 metres to 45 metres,” Manjunath said.