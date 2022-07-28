KRS Dam filled up twice this monsoon  

July 28, 2022

KRS Dam: Highest inflow – 85,445 cusecs; Highest outflow – 84,923 cusecs (16.07.2022)

Harangi Dam: Highest inflow – 17,231 cusecs; Highest outflow – 21,186 cusecs (11.07.2022).

Kushalnagar: Bountiful rains in the Cauvery catchment areas of Kodagu district in June and July this year have resulted in a record inflow to the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, thereby ensuring that there is no water scarcity in the below riparian areas including Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru and also a significant part of Tamil Nadu.

According to the data released by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), from June 1 to July 28, the KRS Dam received an inflow of 100 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) and an outflow of 76 tmcft has been recorded.

The actual capacity of the KRS Dam is 49.45 tmcft. The Dam received an inflow of 100 tmcft from June 1, 2022 to July 28, 2022.

In other words, the KRS Dam has filled up twice between June and July this year. From July 12 to July 19 (8 days), the KRS Dam saw an inflow of 50 tmcft and an outflow of 48 tmcft.

From June 1 to June 31 this year, the KRS Dam received an inflow of just 7 tmcft of water and from July 1 to July 28, an inflow of 93 tmcft has been recorded.

Compared to the previous years’ data, the KRS Dam has received the highest inflow in a short period this year. From 01.06.2021 to 31.05.22, the KRS Dam received an inflow of 168 tmcft and an outflow of 150 tmcft was recorded. From 01.06.2020 to 01.05.2021, an inflow of 146 tmcft was recorded and an outflow of 144 was recorded at KRS. From 01.06.2019 to 31.05.2020, 194 tmcft of inflow was recorded at KRS with an outflow of 183 tmcft.

While the KRS Dam in 2022 (from June 1 to July 28) recorded an inflow of 100 tmcft and an outflow of 76 tmcft, in 2021 during the same period, the Dam recorded an inflow of 40 tmcft and an outflow of 19 tmcft. In 2020, 21 tmcft inflow was recorded and 9 tmcft outflow was registered. In 2019, during the same period, 9 tmcft inflow was recorded with an outflow of 5 tmcft.

The data from the Harangi Dam shows that 22.77 tmcft was collected during June 1, 2022 to July 28, 2022 while 21 tmcft was released.

The Harangi Dam (from June 1 to July 28) recorded an inflow of 22.77 tmcft in 2022 with an outflow of 21 tmcft; in 2021, it recorded 15 tmcft inflow during the same period and an outflow of 11 tmcft.

In 2020, during the same period, 6 tmcft inflow was recorded with an outflow of 1 tmcft. In 2019, during the same period, an inflow of 2.5 tmcft was recorded with an outflow of 0.6 tmcft.