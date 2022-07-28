War Memorial: Officials inspect site

July 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With District Minister S.T. Somashekar scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the long-awaited War Memorial at NCC Parade Grounds close to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here tomorrow at 12 noon (July 29), officials led by Senior KAS Officer C.L. Ananda visited the site this morning and reviewed the preparations. The programme is organised under the joint aegis of District Administration, Kannada and Culture Department and Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement.

C.L. Ananda, an Ex-Seviceman himself and currently serving as BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority) Secretary at Bengaluru, had made sustained efforts for the construction of the War Memorial when he served as Mysuru Assistant Commissioner and Chamarajanagar Additional DC earlier.

About 10 donors, who donated granite slabs and other persons who extended support in the form of cash and other ways, will be felicitated at tomorrow’s programme, it is learnt.